JCPenney recalls girls puffer jackets due to entanglement hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — JCPenney has recalled thousands of girls puffer jackets because they may pose an entanglement hazard to children.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, JCPenney is recalling Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” girls midweight puffer jackets because the drawstring inside the lining of the bottom of the jacket can become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors, or other moving objects.

The jackets came in sizes 4-16 (XXS-XL). The item sub/lot number 302-0223, date code 08/20, RN #93677 and “Arizona Jean Co.” are printed on the care label inside of the puffer jacket.

So far, no incidents or injuries have been reported.

If your child has one of these jackets you should immediately take the jacket away from them, cut and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard or contact JCPenney for instructions on how to return the jacket and obtain a full refund of the original purchase price, shipping included.

The jackets were sold at JCPenney stores nationwide and online at www.jcpenney.com from Nov. 2020 through April 2021 for about $94.

For more information contact JCPenney at (800) 322-1189 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday or online at www.jcpenney.com and click on “Customer Service” then “Recalls.”