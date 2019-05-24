Kroger eliminating plastic bags by 2025

(NBC News) – The nation’s largest grocery store chain is eliminating plastic bags. Kroger plans to eliminate single-use plastic shopping bags by 2025.

The company, with more than 2,700 stores across the nation, will transition to paper bags at first, and reusable bags that they will sell for $1 to $2.

It’s part of Kroger’s zero hunger, zero waste plan. Currently, the chain says it distributes 6 billion plastic bags a year to customers.

The phase-out will begin first in stores located in the Seattle area and then expand to other locations in the coming months.

Kroger is just the latest company to join the campaign against plastic products.

