Lemon 50 powdered flavoring recalled in Arkansas and Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A powered flavoring shipped to Arkansas and Texas is being recalled due to the possible presence of undeclared milk in the product.

PreGel America, Inc. of Concord, North Carolina is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Lemon 50. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was shipped to customers in 26 other states and three countries.

The recalled product is identified by the name Lemon 50 with product code 306038 and lot number 381081U279N. The lot number is located on the back of the packaging. The product was produced on April 18, 2018 and has a best before date of April 17, 2020. The product is packaged in 2 kg (4.4 lbs) bags, 8 bags per case.

No other PreGel products or Lemon 50 lot numbers are recalled.

Click here for more information.