Listeria outbreaks cause recall of Dole, Fresh Express products: CDC investigating

ATLANTA (KTAL/KMSS) – The CDC is investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salad brands that have sickened people in several states, including Texas. Products distributed by Fresh Express and Dole are at the center of the investigations.

The investigation was prompted by reported illnesses in eight states that led to ten people being hospitalized and one death. Interviews with those who became ill and laboratory data showed that Fresh Express products were possibly contaminated with Listeria. A second outbreak of Listeria caused 16 people to become infected in 13 states. The contents of Dole packaged salads were found to have the outbreak strain of Listeria in two different packaged salad brands.

Dole salad brands recalled

Dole’s recall includes Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, and Simply Nature brands. The recall includes “best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22.

Fresh Express recalled brands

Fresh Express issued a recall on December 20 for brands including Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic. The recall includes all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.

The CDC is urging people not to eat, sell or serve any of the above mentioned brands. Investigators are working to determine if additional products are contaminated as well.

What if I have purchased or eaten recalled salad?

If you have purchased any of the brands the CDC suggests discarding the product and cleaning you refrigerator, containers and other spaces that may have become contaminated.

Anyone who has already consumed these foods should contact your healthcare provider have any of the following symptoms: headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Pregnant people usually experience milder symptoms but Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection to the newborn. Symptoms of severe illness usually start one to four weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. They may start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after. Contact your state’s health department for questions specific to your state.