Listeria scare prompts Green Giant recall

(CNN) – Some Green Giant and Trader Joe’s packaged veggies have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Affected products include butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and vegetable bowls.

They are all manufactured by Growers Express.

Growers Express Issues Voluntary Recall of Multiple Fresh Vegetable Products Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria monocytogenes https://t.co/woi2TE6fUQ pic.twitter.com/ox9HSMFF79 — U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) July 1, 2019

Listeria causes the typical unpleasant food poisoning symptoms, but it can be fatal to children and elderly people and cause pregnant women to miscarry.

No frozen or canned vegetables have been recalled.

Growers Express says it is sanitizing its factory and equipment.

Click here for more information.