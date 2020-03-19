1  of  2
Breaking News
Statewide OMV locations to close due to COVID-19 precautions WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards confirms 380 cases, 10 deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Local BBB warns of coronavirus scams

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are trying to prey on your fear.

Tammy Stone with the Shreveport Better Business Bureau says locally, her office has received calls of scammers claiming to have a cure for the virus, and more.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the BBB to close its doors to the public. The office will be open and taking care of the consumers by phone, mail, email and online.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss