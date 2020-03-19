Local BBB warns of coronavirus scams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are trying to prey on your fear.

Tammy Stone with the Shreveport Better Business Bureau says locally, her office has received calls of scammers claiming to have a cure for the virus, and more.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the BBB to close its doors to the public. The office will be open and taking care of the consumers by phone, mail, email and online.

