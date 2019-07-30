Louisiana AG offers tips for those impacted by Capital One data breach

This Monday, July 22, 2019, photo shows Capital One mailing in North Andover, Mass. Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit. The McLean, Virginia-based bank said Monday, July 29, 2019, it found out about the vulnerability in its system July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is offering up tips for those that might have been impacted by the Capital One data breach.

Capital One is working to notify more than 100-million credit card applicants in the United States and Canada whose personal information may have been exposed in a massive data breach.

33-year-old Paige A. Thompson, a former software engineer, is in federal custody, charged with computer fraud and abuse after authorities say she accessed the data through a server rented by Capital One, then posted about it online.

General Landry offers the following tips to protect consumers’ identities in an event like this:

Beware of Phishing Scams. In the wake of a data breach, scammers may call or e-mail you pretending to be from Capital One. Never give your credit card number, account information, or your Social Security number over the phone or via email.

Pull your credit reports. Check for any new accounts you have not opened, any suspicious usage on existing accounts, or any inquiries you did not initiate. Check your credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion for free every 12 months by visiting www.AnnualCreditReport.com.

Monitor your credit card accounts. Look for charges you do not recognize and promptly report suspicious charges to your bank. If you do not recognize accounts or activity on your credit report, visit www.IdentityTheft.gov.

Consider freezing your credit reports. Doing so makes it more difficult for someone to open a new account using your name and information.

Place a fraud alert on your Credit Report. This acts as an alert to potential lenders, asking them to take additional steps in confirming your identity before granting credit. You can call the toll-free fraud number of any one of the three nationwide credit bureaus and place an initial or extended fraud alert on your credit report [Equifax: 1-800-525-6285; Experian: 1-888-397-3742; TransUnion: 1-800-680-7289].

“Taking basic precautions and knowing the appropriate steps to make in the event of a data breach can help prevent Louisiana consumers from falling victim to fraudsters” said Landry.

