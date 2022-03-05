MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall will distribute free bottled water to Marshall citizens beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, following a boil notice.

The Boil Notice was issued around 3 a.m. Saturday due to a 24” water main break in the 600 block of Carter Street. City Crews were unable to isolate the 24” water main for repairs, forcing them to shut down the main pumps at the water treatment plant.

Outside contractors then were brought in to make the necessary repairs on the water main. The repairs were completed, and the water plant was able to slowly bring the system back online.

However, to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes due to low water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consuming the water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The boil water notice is for all residents of the City of Marshall water system. To assure safety, water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two (2) minutes, or use bottled water.

When the water is tested and deemed safe for human consumption, the City of Marshall will rescind the Boil Notice. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.