Mayor issues boil advisory for town of Haynesville

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the town of Haynesville.

According to Haynesville Mayor Beverlee Killgore, all consumers should boil their water before consuming.

That includes making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation, or rinsing foods by boiling the water for at least one minute at a full boil.

It does not affect showering or bathing. The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.