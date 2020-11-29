Mayor issues boil advisory for town of Haynesville

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the town of Haynesville.

According to Haynesville Mayor Beverlee Killgore, all consumers should boil their water before consuming.

That includes making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation, or rinsing foods by boiling the water for at least one minute at a full boil.

It does not affect showering or bathing. The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss