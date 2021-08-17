Millions of magnets recalled after children swallowed them and required surgery

(NBC NEWS) — Nearly 10 million magnets are being recalled after several children swallowed them and required surgery.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Zen magnets and Neoballs magnets are being recalled after the company received reports of two children who ingested the small sphere-shaped magnets and had to have surgery to remove them along with parts of their intestines and bowels.

CPSC is also aware of other reports of children and teenagers ingesting the high-powered magnets and requiring surgery.

A 19-month-old girl also died after swallowing similar magnets.

The magnets were sold individually and in sets online and in stores.

If you have these magnets you should stop using them immediately and contact Zen Magnets LLC for a refund.

For more information on the recall contact Zen Magnets LLC toll-free at (844) 936-6245, email at contact@zenmagnets.com, or online at URL and click on www.zenmagnets.com/CPSC-Recall.