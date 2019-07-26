More than 5,000 Stokke baby bouncers recalled

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Stokke Steps Bouncer can detach from the Stokke Steps Chair, posing a fall hazard to the child in the bouncer.

(KTAL/KMSS) – More than 5,000 child bouncy seats have been recalled.

Consumers are urged to stop using the bouncer in combination with the chair and to get a free repair kit that the company is offering.

The bouncers were sold at stores nationwide and online.

Click here for more information and to check if your bouncer has been recalled.

