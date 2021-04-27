Multiple child products recalled including bunk beds, science kits

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple products that may pose a danger to your child have recently been recalled including bunk beds and science kits.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “As the State’s chief legal officer, I am committed to doing all that I can to make Louisiana a safer place to raise our families. For the safety of our State’s youth – I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and remedies.”

Attorney General Landry wants parents to be aware of the following recalled products:

Toy Trumpets by Juratoys

10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit by Anker Play Products

Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets by SmartPool

Cabina Bunk Beds by Casa Kids

Shepard Boy Plush Toys with Wire Shepard’s Staff by Parker Squared

To view pictures, descriptions, and remedies of these items please visit www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox. To get additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 351-4889.