Multiple child products recalled including bunk beds, science kits

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple products that may pose a danger to your child have recently been recalled including bunk beds and science kits.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “As the State’s chief legal officer, I am committed to doing all that I can to make Louisiana a safer place to raise our families. For the safety of our State’s youth – I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and remedies.”

Attorney General Landry wants parents to be aware of the following recalled products:

  • Toy Trumpets by Juratoys
  • 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit by Anker Play Products
  • Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets by SmartPool
  • Cabina Bunk Beds by Casa Kids
  • Shepard Boy Plush Toys with Wire Shepard’s Staff by Parker Squared

To view pictures, descriptions, and remedies of these items please visit www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox. To get additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 351-4889.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss