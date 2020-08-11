Multiple meat, poultry products recalled due to misbranding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – A company has recalled 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Mr. Wok Foods, Inc., in Las Vegas, recalled the products because they may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters.

The products may also contain MSG, sesame products, or sulfites, which are not declared on the product labels.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019, through Aug. 6, 2020, and include:

Tempura Fried Chicken

Sweet & Chilli Sauce Chicken Meatball

Beef Sliced for Stir Fry

Pork with Bulgogi Sauce (Spicy)

Pork with Moo Ping Flavor trimmed and precut

This spreadsheet contains the entire list of the products subject to recall. [View Labels (PDF only)]

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20783” or “P-20783” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide.

The problem was discovered by FSIS in-plant personnel during routine label reviews, when they found that one or more allergens were not listed on labels for various products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Anyone with questions about this recall can contact Mr. Wok Foods, Inc., at (626) 964-8230, ext. 122.

