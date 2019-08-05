Nationwide Emergency Alert System testing set for Wednesday

DESOTO PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness would like to inform the public that there will be a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Jayson Richardson, Director of the DeSoto Parish Office of Homeland Security, the test will be approximately one minute long and will have a limited impact on the public with only minor interruption of radio and television programs. It will be like regular monthly EAS tests with both the audio message and televised text crawl to be accessible to people with disabilities. The test will not include a message on cell phones.

This year, the test message will originate from designated radio stations, known as Primary Entry Point stations. Television stations, cable, wireline service providers, and direct broadcast satellite service providers should subsequently receive and broadcast the test message.

The test is being conducted through FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), August 7 at 1:20 p.m.

