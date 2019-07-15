Nearly 13K pounds of beef and chicken products recalled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is recalling nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products related to Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc., based in Brea, California, contain wheat, which is not listed on the product labels, FSIS said.

The uncooked, marinated, diced beef and chicken products were produced from June 9 through July 10, 2019, FSIS said.

The following products were identified as the subjects of the recall:

20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked 5 lb. plastic bags with “FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED BEEF CUBES” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked 5 lb. plastic bags with “FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED CHICKEN CUBES” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

In addition, the beef products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 45141” and the chicken products have establishment number “P-45141” inside the USDA mark of inspection, FSIS said.

