Nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen pizza recalled due to misbranding

(NBC NEWS) — Nestle is recalling nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to Nestle, the pizzas were labeled as “DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza” but the product inside is actually the brand’s “Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza.”

That particular pizza has soy protein in the beef topping and sausage crumbles which could be dangerous to those with food allergies.

Nestle is encouraging everyone who has these pizzas in their freezer to throw them away or return them to the store.