Nestlé recalls NRTE pepperoni hot pockets; food may contain pieces of glass & plastic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling about 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat pepperoni hot pockets product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

According to FSIS, the hot pockets may contain pieces of glass and hard plastic. The frozen NRTE pepperoni hot pockets product was produced from Nov. 13, 2020, through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months.

The following product is subject to recall:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

FSIS says the product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product.

The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé consumer services at (800) 350-5016. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dana Stambaugh, Corporate Communications for Nestlé at (571) 457-3803 or at Dana.Stambaugh@us.nestle.com.