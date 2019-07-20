Nissan recalling over 91,000 Titan trucks

(NBC News) – Nissan is recalling more than 91,000 Titan pickup trucks due to the potential for electrical issues that could cause the engine to stall.

The recall involves gasoline engine trucks from model years 2017 through 2019. According to documents, the problem stems from potential damage to the alternator’s wiring harnesses which may have occurred during installation.

The issue could result in what Nissan calls abnormal electrical activity, causing the lights to flicker and possibly preventing the truck’s battery from charging. Owners will be notified starting next week.

Dealerships will inspect each recalled vehicle to ensure the wiring is properly routed and will make any necessary fix.

