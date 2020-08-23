Oberto Snacks, Inc. recalls smoked sausages due to misbranding, undeclared allergen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Oberto Snacks Inc. is recalling about 309 pounds of smoked sausages due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

According to Oberto Snacks, the product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The smoked sausage items were produced on March 21.

The following product is subject to recall:

3-oz. flexible plastic packages containing “CATTLEMAN’S CUT SMOKED SAUSAGES OLD FASHIONED” with a “BEST BY 21MAR2021 22” date and a time range between 18:35 to 19:15.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. The company says, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a local healthcare provider.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.