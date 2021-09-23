Over 3 million newborn loungers recalled after 8 infant deaths

(NBC NEWS) — A company is recalling more than 3 million newborn loungers after receiving reports of eight infant deaths.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Boppy Company has recalled the loungers due to suffocation risks.

The hazard is babies can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing or if they roll off the lounger onto an external surface such as an adult pillow or soft bedding.

The models include the “Original” lounger, the “Preferred” lounger, and the “Pottery Barn Kids” lounger.

A total of eight infant deaths have been associated with these products.

The CPSC is asking everyone who has these loungers to stop using them immediately and contact the Boppy Company at (800) 416-1355 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

For more information about this recall, you can visit www.Boppy.com and click the recall and safety alert or cpsc.gov/recalls.