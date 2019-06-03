Perdue recalls over 31,000 pounds of chicken strips, tenders and nuggets

(NBC News) – Perdue Farms is recalling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, including gluten-free chicken nuggets sold under their Perdue Simply Smart Organics brand.

Announced in a news release on Friday, the recall applies to Perdue’s Simply Smart Organics refrigerated gluten-free breaded chicken breast tenders, refrigerated whole grain chicken breast strips, and refrigerated whole grain chicken breast nuggets.

