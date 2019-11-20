Plastic pieces prompt Cheese Nips recall

(WPRI) — You may want to check your cupboards.

Mondelēz Global LLC Wednesday announced it was recalling a limited quantity of Cheese Nips due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The FDA said the plastic from a dough scraper was found on manufacturing equipment and that a small amount of the product may have been affected.

This recall is limited exclusively to the Cheese Nips product listed in the grid, available at retail stores nationwide.

Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Date CHEESE NIPS (11 oz. BOX) 0 44000 03453 5 18MAY20

19MAY20

20MAY20

The FDA said there have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it, and should discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.