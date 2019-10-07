Pocketknives are being recalled due to a stabbing hazard

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than one-million pocket-knives are being pulled off the shelves.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling its popular Gordon folding knife because of a faulty lock mechanism.

The company says 6 people have already been hurt after the three-inch blade popped open unexpectedly.

Harbor Freight says owners should immediately return the knives for a refund.

