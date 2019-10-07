Pocketknives are being recalled due to a stabbing hazard

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than one-million pocket-knives are being pulled off the shelves.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling its popular Gordon folding knife because of a faulty lock mechanism.

The company says 6 people have already been hurt after the three-inch blade popped open unexpectedly.

Harbor Freight says owners should immediately return the knives for a refund.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss