Pool heaters recalled due to fire hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling thousands of pool heaters because they may pose a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Pentair Water Pool and Spa StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters are being recalled because a connection in the heater can leak the combustible air-gas mixture, posing a fire hazard.

The pool heaters were sold in various styles and models to pool equipment distributors nationwide between Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021 for between $2,200 to $3,100.

Recalled Pool Heater Model Numbers

HTR 250 MASTERTEMP LP

HTR 250 MASTERTEMP NA

HTR 300 MASTERTEMP NA

HTR 400 MASTERTEMP HD

HTR 400 MASTERTEMP LP

HTR 400 MASTERTEMP NA

HTR 400NG MASTERTMP HD ASME

HTR MT 250LP SPECIAL PACKING EC

HTR MT 250NA SPECIAL PACKING EC

HTR MT 400LP SPECIAL PACKING EC

POOL HTR 333K LP

POOL HTR 333K NAT GAS

POOL HTR 400K LP

POOL HTR 400K NAT GAS

POOL HTR HD 200K NA

POOL HTR HD 333K NA

At this time no incidents or injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these pool heaters stop using it immediately and contact Pentair Water Pool and Spa for a free repair.

For more information on this recall contact Pentair Water Pool and Spa at (800) 831-7133 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.pentair.com and click on Products, then Pool and Spa Equipment, then Pool Heaters, then Additional Resources for more information.