Portable generators recalled due to finger amputation, crushing hazards

WAUKESHA, Wis. (KTAL/KMSS) — More than 320,000 portable generators are being recalled because they could possibly amputate or crush your fingers.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Generac® is recalling the portable generators after receiving eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

An unlocked handle can pinch people’s fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing a finger amputation and crushing hazards.

This recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E, and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator.

The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

If you have one of these generators you should stop using it immediately and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

For more information about the recall, you can call Generac toll-free at (844) 242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information. You can also visit CPSC.gov.