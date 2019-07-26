Porter-Cable table saws recalled over fire risk

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WHTM) – More than 250,000 table saws sold at Lowe’s stores have been recalled because the motor can overheat and start a fire.

There have been 61 reports of the Porter-Cable table saw motors overheating and causing fires.

One person reported smoke damage to their home, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The 10-inch table saws have the model number PCX362010. They were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide from June 2016 through September 2018 for between $100 and $180.

People are advised to immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact the manufacturer for a refund.

