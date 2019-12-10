Possible listeria contamination prompts White Castle recall

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – White Castle has issued a voluntary recall because the burgers may be contaminated with listeria.

Frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6 pack hamburgers, frozen 6 pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, and 16 pack hamburgers and cheeseburgers are part of the recall.

They all have best by dates ranging from August 4th, 2020 to August 17th, 2020.

So far no illnesses have been reported.

Customers are being told to get rid of the items or return them for a full refund.

Click here for more information on the recall.

