Propane cylinders recalled due to fire hazard

PICO RIVERA, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling its propane cylinders because they may pose a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the Flame King Hog 100-pound Propane Cylinders.

The company said the propane cylinders manufactured with a handle below the weld on the side could leak propane gas and possibly start a fire.

The cylinders, which are white and have built-in wheels, can be identified by serial numbers 000001 through 002800, stamped on the unit’s collar. UPC 850015730016 and SKU YSN100HOG are printed on the box. There is also a sticker on the cylinders with a warning not to fill unless the unit is standing up.

Flame King said the cylinders were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.wayfair.com, www.ebay.com, www.homeDepot.com, and www.walmart.com from Jan. 2020 through Oct. 2020 for about $250.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these propane cylinders you should immediately stop using it and contact Flame King for a full refund or free replacement.

You can call Flame King toll-free at (844) 464-8265 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@flameking.com, or visit www.flameking.com/hogrecall or www.flameking.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.