Quaker Oats Company recalls 3.3-ounce sweet barbecue flavored Rice Crisps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Quaker Oats Company has issued a voluntary recall for 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker sweet barbecue flavored Rice Crisps.

According the Food & Drug Administration, the rice crisps may contain undeclared soy ingredients.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

If you have purchased the impacted product, the FDA advises people not to consume the product and urges them to dispose of it.

A total of 4,550 bags are being recalled with a specific best before date of May 29.

The products covered by this recall may have been distributed to retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

No other Quaker products or Rice Crisps bag sizes or flavors are impacted by this recall.

Consumers can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-367-6287 (8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday-Friday).