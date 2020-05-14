Ready-to-eat pork skin products recalled due to misbranding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas company has recalled nearly 4,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork skin products due to misbranding.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Evans Food Group Ltd., in Arlington, Texas, recalled the product which contains soy after noticing the known allergen was not listed on the label.

“Mac’s Chicarrones Red Hot Fried Pork Skins” are packaged in a variety pack that does not list soy on the outside package display panel, however, soy is listed on the individual 1-oz. product label and is listed in the individual product’s list of ingredients.

People would not be able to see the soy ingredient on the label unless they opened the larger box.

The fried pork skins were produced from April 15, 2020, to May 11, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

10-oz. box of “Mac’s CHICHARRONES PORK SKINS Hot & Spicy VARIETY PACK 10 SINGLES” containing 1-oz. bags of “Mac’s CHICHARRONES PORK SKINS RED HOT FRIED PORK SKINS” with “best-by” dates 7/8/2020, 7/29/2020, 8/1/2020, 8/17/2020 and 8/19/2020 and lot codes 20106, 20107, 20113, 20118, 20122, 20125, 20128 and 20129 represented on the label.

The products, which were shipped to retail locations nationwide, have the establishment number “EST. 7293” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered by the company during a records review.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the fried pork skins Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

FSIS officials are concerned the product may be in your pantry. If you have purchased these products, they should thrown away or returned to the store.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call the Evans Food Group Consumer Contact Line at (800) 543-7113.

