Recall: Acetaminophen tablets distributed in Humana ‘Health Essentials Kits’

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (KTAL/KMSS) – A company that makes Acetaminophen Extra Strength 500 mg Tablets has issued a voluntary recall of almost 200,000 bottles distributed throughout the country.

Health Essential Kit

A-S Medication Solutions, LLM (ASM) recalled198,350 100-count bottles of Acetaminophen that are distributed by Humana in Health Essentials Kits.

Used as a pain and fever reliever, the 100-count bottles labeled with NDC 50090-5350-0 are packaged in white plastic bottles and are contained in a clear plastic bag with other seasonal products labeled as a Health Essentials Kit.

Distribution likely occurred between Jan. 14 and March 15 nationwide. Expiration dates are either July 31, 2022 or August 31, 2022.

This recall, which is directed to consumers already are in possession of the kits, was issued because the bottles contain an incomplete prescription drug label rather than the required OTC Drug Facts label.

In addition, ASM notified its distributors and customers by mail and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers and distributors that have this product which is being recalled should stop using it and return it in preaddressed return mailers that will be provided by ASM or the distributors.

Affected bottles that should be returned contain a short Rx drug label that lacks the full OTC Drug Facts chart including the risk statement:

Risk Statement: Use of acetaminophen could be potentially harmful if safety warnings contained on the OTC label are not observed including: liver damage if consumers exceed the recommended dose, combine use with excessive consumption of alcohol, or are allergic to the active ingredient.

So far, the Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact ASM by telephone at 847.680.3515 x 236, from 9-5 p.m. CST, or e-mail at anel.figueroa@a-smeds.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any problems that may be related to taking or using this or any drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.