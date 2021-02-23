Recall: Almost 100K pounds of uninspected beef tallow products from China

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 96,810 pounds of beef tallow products imported from China are being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The following heat-treated shelf stable Hotpot Seasoning items containing beef tallow are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]:

17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy).”

17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely).”

12.07-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala).”

The products subject to recall, which don’t have a Federal mark of inspection, were shipped to distributors, retail locations and restaurants in Texas, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada and New York.

A California trading company, GLG Trading Inc., issued the recall, after it was learned the products were shipped to the U.S. by the People’s Republic of China, an ineligible country for beef, and were not inspected by the FSIS import re-inspection, which is required for distribution in the U.S.

The USDA has classified the recall as Class I, the highest threat: “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”