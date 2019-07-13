Recall issued for smoke alarms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over 180,000 smoke alarms are being recalled because they could fail to alert homeowners about a fire.

According to the recall, the Universal Security smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly.

If you have one of these smoke alarms in your house, you need to contact Universal Security Instruments immediately at 877-612-6955 for a replacement.

