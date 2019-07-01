Recall: Misalignment on Venus blades could lead to cuts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Venus is recalling its Simply3 disposable razors because they could cause cuts during normal use.

The recall includes 87,000 packages of razors sold in the United States between January and May. Of the 87,000 packages, only 500 razors were estimated to be affected.

According to Venus, the affected razors have blades that can become misaligned during use, causing a higher risk of cuts. Venus received one confirmed report from a woman who was cut while using the product.

This recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors. The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

