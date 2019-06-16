Recall: Small rocks found in breakfast wraps

(CNN) – A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous materials, especially small rocks.

The El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps also contain egg, potato and cheese, and were produced in January by Ruiz Foods Products in Denison, Texas, the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

