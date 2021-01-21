Rechargeable fillet knives recalled due to fire hazard

MINNETONKA, MN (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling 128,000 rechargeable fillet knives because the battery can overheat and catch fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the Rapala USA Rechargeable Fillet Knife with item number RRFN. The knife handles are black and gray. The Rapala logo is also printed in red on the handle, along with the word ION in white.

Company officials said the battery can overheat and catch fire if non-Rapala chargers are used to charge the battery.

Rapala USA has received reports of 12 batteries overheating and catching fire, in some cases causing damage to surrounding areas. No injuries have been reported.

The knives were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Fleet Farm and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at rapala.com from March 2011 through Dec. 2018 for about $101.

If you have one of these knives you should immediately stop using it, remove the battery and look for a white ETL label on the battery. If the battery does not have a white ETL label, you should contact Rapala USA for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to Rapala for proper disposal.

If you have questions contact Rapala USA at (800) 874-4451, by email at custserv@rapalausa.com, or online at rapala.com and click the recall button for more information.