Rubbing alcohol recalled due to possible methanol contamination

PASSAIC, NJ (KTAL/KMSS) — Bottles of rubbing alcohol are being recalled because they may possibly be contaminated with methanol.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Essaar Inc. is voluntarily recalling lot 200528303 of Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

To date, Essar Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Soho Fresh, which was distributed nationwide to retail stores, is used as an external purpose use rubbing alcohol and is packaged in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles with lot number 200528303 and UPC 7502268987367.

Consumers who have purchased this product should not open the package or use the contents. Instead, they should return the product to the location of purchase for a full refund or call Essaar Inc. at (201) 647-7606 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Eastern Standard Time. Essaar Inc. can also be reached via email at essaarinc@yahoo.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call (800) 332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to (800) FDA-0178.