Salads, sandwiches sold at Target being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

(CNN) A brand of salads and sandwiches sold at Target are being recalled due to concern over possible Listeria contamination.

According to a release from the Food and Drug Administration, Elevation Foods is recalling Archer Farms-brand egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches, which were distributed to Targets nationwide.

These products are possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children and elderly persons.

No illness have reported, according to the FDA, but the products have been shipped nationwide.

