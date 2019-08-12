Salmonella scare prompts Dole recall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you have a bag of Dole baby spinach in your refrigerator, you might want to throw it out.

Dole is recalling the product due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

According to the recall notice posted on The Food and Drug Administration’s website, the recall was issued due to a sample of baby spinach that yielded a positive result for Salmonella in a random test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Michigan.

