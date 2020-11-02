SCAM ALERT: CCSO warn residents about “Publisher’s Clearing House” scam

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be aware of scammers pretending to be from Publisher’s Clearing House.

According to CCSO, they have received a number of complaints about a lady named Mary claiming to be from the Publisher’s Clearing House wanting you to send money, and they will bring your check and car as soon as it’s received.

Do not fall victim to this scam. The other scammers, including the social security scam, are still continuing as well. If you are unsure, please give the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office a call at (870) 234-5331 or contact a trusted family member a call.

