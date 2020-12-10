SCAM ALERT: HPD warns citizens of scammers asking for personal information

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton police are warning residents to be aware of scammers calling and asking for personal information.

Police say the call starts as a recording that claims that your social security has been suspended due to fraudulent activity.

The automated recording then asks you to press 1 for further information. Do not give out any personal information over the phone.

Anyone receiving these calls should report them as a scam at OIG.SSA.GOV/REPORT.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss