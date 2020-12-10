SCAM ALERT: HPD warns citizens of scammers asking for personal information

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton police are warning residents to be aware of scammers calling and asking for personal information.

Police say the call starts as a recording that claims that your social security has been suspended due to fraudulent activity.

The automated recording then asks you to press 1 for further information. Do not give out any personal information over the phone.

Anyone receiving these calls should report them as a scam at OIG.SSA.GOV/REPORT.