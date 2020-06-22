Scam warning issued for residents in SW Arkansas

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents are being warned about a new scam in southwest Arkansas.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the scam is claiming that there is fraudulent activity on your social security card, and that the card is going to be canceled, and you could possibly be arrested.

This scam seems very legit because there are “representatives” with ID numbers and addresses to send information to.

The Publisher’s Clearing House is at it again as well. They will call and say they’re on the way to your house, but they need money sent to them before they get there.

These are both scams and please do not send them money.

Deputies want you to be leary of these types of scams and notify the sheriff’s office if you spot one by calling (870) 234-5655.

