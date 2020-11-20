Scammers targeting Louisiana for “so-called” clinical trials

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Scammers are sending out text messages promoting participation in phony clinical studies.

Louisiana State Attorney General Jeff Landry says the phony message includes a link to see whether or not you qualify for the study. He says if you click it, you could unknowingly download malware onto your computer or phone. Officials say the virus can give scammers access to your usernames, passwords, and other personal information stored on your computer.

You never have to pay to be part of a clinical trial. They also will not gather financial information on the participant. To find legitimate clinical trials click here.