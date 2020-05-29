Shreveport Police warn of scam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is warning residents of a scam.

Police say they’ve received at least two reports of someone calling residents identifying himself as ‘Sgt. McConnell with SPD’s warrant unit’.

Police says this caller is trying to persuade residents to send him money, to keep from going to jail.

Police say they would never contact you by phone and ask for money.

Police say if you receive a call like this, you should hang up and report the call to them at (318) 673-7300.

