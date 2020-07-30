Sophisticated scam targets residents in SW Arkansas

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Authorities have issued a warning about a very sophisticated scam targeting residents in southwest Arkansas.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the scammer calls from a toll-free number, and a recording comes on with the voice of a local doctor asking for donations for the American Veterans with Disabilities.

This recording is not coming from local doctors, it is a scammer trying to take money to keep for themselves.

Deputies said you should stay vigilant and if you’re ever unsure, get the number to call the scammer back, and then immediately call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 234-5331.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.