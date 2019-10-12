Subaru recalls some Forester vehicles due to airbag issue

Consumer Alerts
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – Subaru is recalling more than 350,000 Forester vehicles with heated seats because an electrical connection in the front passenger seat may loosen and deactivate the airbag even though the seat is occupied.

Subaru said the recall includes Forester vehicles from 2015 to 2018.

The automaker will notify vehicle owners and dealers to inspect the occupant detection system mat harness and have it replaced free of charge if necessary.

Owners will be notified of the recall starting on Nov. 29. Replacement parts are not currently available. A second recall notice will be sent when the parts are available.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss