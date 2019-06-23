Texarkana Dressbarn included in first round of closures

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Dressbarn store in Texarkana, Texas will be closing this month.

Its parent company, Ascena Retail Group, announced in May that it planned to wind down Dressbarn and ultimately shut all 650 of the women’s clothing stores. At the time, it didn’t say when it would begin closing stores or which locations were slated to close first.

On Friday, however, a list was posted on Dressbarn’s corporate website with 28 locations set to close in the coming weeks, including the Dressbarn location at Central Mall.

Dressbarn also has locations in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.