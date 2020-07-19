Texas company issues food recall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The USDA says a Texas company is recalling 675 pounds of chicken samosas that contain poultry produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

Hafiz Foods, Inc. a Houston, Texas company, issued the rcall on Friday.

The ready-to-cook, frozen chicken samosas were produced from May 2020 to June 29, 2020.

The following items are being recalled:

12-oz. box packages labeled “RAZA FOODS Chicken Samosa” with date codes 05/21, 06/21, or 0527021 through 062921 (inclusive).

12-oz. box packages labeled “TAZA CHICKEN SAMOSAS” with date codes 05/21, 06/21, or 0527021 through 062921 (inclusive).

100-oz clear plastic bags containing approximately 100 chicken samosas that do not bear any labeling or codes.

Click here to view the labels of the items being recalled.

The boxed items were shipped to retail and deli locations in Texas and four others states.

