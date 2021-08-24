Thousands of blower fans recalled due to fire hazard

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (KTAL/KMSS) — Thousands of blower fans are being recalled because they may pose a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Intertex is recalling more than 29,000 B-Air® VP-33 Blower Fans after receiving five reports of the capacitor overheating in the blower fans and causing fire-related property damage totaling about $75,000. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled blowers were manufactured before Jan. 1, 2018. The recalled air mover, 1/3 horsepower fans were sold in blue, red, or green in a neon yellow-colored box. The B-Air logo is on the vent and on the product label.

The products were sold nationwide at Home Depot, Menard’s, and online at Amazon.com and Home Depot.com from Feb. 2013 through Dec. 2017 for about $200.

If you have one of these blower fans you should immediately stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free repair kit including an S-3 capacitor and installation instructions.

For more information about call Intertex at (800) 465-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, email at VP33recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com/VP33recall or www.b-air.com and click on the VP-33 recall banner for more information.