Thousands of bowls, plates, and mugs recalled due to burn hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — Nearly 150,000 bowls, plates, and mugs are being recalled because they may pose a burn hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, IKEA is recalling the HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs after receiving 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Most of the injuries were burns. This includes one incident, without injury, in the U. S.

The products, which are made from Polylactic acid or polylactide material from renewable sources, can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out.

The bowls, plates and mugs came in a variety of colors, including yellow, pink and blue. The supplier number “23348,” “Made in Taiwan” and “PLA” are molded into the bottom of each item.

The products were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from Aug. 2019 through May 2021 for between $4 and $12.

If you have these bowls, plates, or mugs you should immediately stop using them and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

For more information call IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page.